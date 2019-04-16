Reliance Industrial Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 26.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 20.92 crore

Net profit of declined 26.38% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.02% to Rs 7.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 84.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

20.9223.6584.5988.8712.5715.3912.9818.436.397.2226.2029.052.853.7512.0015.141.872.547.799.74

