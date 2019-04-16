JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Futura Polyesters divests entire stake in Innovassynth Investments

Tata Metaliks standalone net profit rises 17.75% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 26.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.54% to Rs 20.92 crore

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 26.38% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.54% to Rs 20.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.02% to Rs 7.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 84.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales20.9223.65 -12 84.5988.87 -5 OPM %12.5715.39 -12.9818.43 - PBDT6.397.22 -11 26.2029.05 -10 PBT2.853.75 -24 12.0015.14 -21 NP1.872.54 -26 7.799.74 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 15:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU