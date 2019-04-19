Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.79% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 138659.00 crore

Net profit of rose 9.79% to Rs 10362.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9438.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 138659.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116915.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.74% to Rs 39588.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36075.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.80% to Rs 567135.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 391677.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

138659.00116915.00567135.00391677.0015.0215.8014.8016.3819153.0018106.0076161.0065045.0013858.0013254.0055227.0048339.0010362.009438.0039588.0036075.00

