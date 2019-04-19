Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.79% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 138659.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Industries rose 9.79% to Rs 10362.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9438.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 138659.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116915.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.74% to Rs 39588.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36075.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 44.80% to Rs 567135.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 391677.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales138659.00116915.00 19 567135.00391677.00 45 OPM %15.0215.80 -14.8016.38 - PBDT19153.0018106.00 6 76161.0065045.00 17 PBT13858.0013254.00 5 55227.0048339.00 14 NP10362.009438.00 10 39588.0036075.00 10
