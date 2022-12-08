Reliance Infrastructure allots 1.21 cr equity shares on conversion of warrants

JUST IN
On 07 December 2022

Reliance Infrastructure has on 07 December 2022 issued and allotted 1,21,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each to VFSI Holdings, upon exercise of its right to convert the equivalent number of warrants held by it, along with payment made of the balance 75% of issue price. The aforesaid equity shares shall rank pari passu in all respect with the existing equity shares of the Company.

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 09:50 IST

