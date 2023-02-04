Reliance Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 267.46 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.76% to Rs 4085.82 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Infrastructure reported to Rs 267.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 125.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.76% to Rs 4085.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4201.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4085.824201.996.594.94311.12427.50-56.6097.58-267.46-125.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)