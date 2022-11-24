JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex spurts 762 pts, ends at all time high; Nifty settles above 18,450
Business Standard

Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 28.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 22521.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 28.06% to Rs 4518.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3528.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 22521.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18735.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22521.0018735.00 20 OPM %51.0147.98 -PBDT10585.007919.00 34 PBT6062.004731.00 28 NP4518.003528.00 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU