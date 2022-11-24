Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 28.06% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio appoints Akash Ambani as chairman; Mukesh Ambani steps down
Savant Infocomm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
RIL, SBI, Route Mobile, Acrysil in focus
Savant Infocomm reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Sensex, Nifty slide in early trade on weak global cues
-
Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 22521.00 croreNet profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 28.06% to Rs 4518.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3528.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 22521.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18735.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales22521.0018735.00 20 OPM %51.0147.98 -PBDT10585.007919.00 34 PBT6062.004731.00 28 NP4518.003528.00 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU