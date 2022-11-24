Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 28.06% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.21% to Rs 22521.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 28.06% to Rs 4518.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3528.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.21% to Rs 22521.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18735.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.22521.0018735.0051.0147.9810585.007919.006062.004731.004518.003528.00

