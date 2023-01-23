Reliance Jio Infocomm standalone net profit rises 28.30% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 18.87% to Rs 22998.00 crore

Net profit of Reliance Jio Infocomm rose 28.30% to Rs 4638.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3615.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.87% to Rs 22998.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19347.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales22998.0019347.00 19 OPM %52.2249.18 -PBDT11032.008415.00 31 PBT6222.004847.00 28 NP4638.003615.00 28

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:32 IST

