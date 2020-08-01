Reliance Naval & Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 588.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 429.80% in the June 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 51.23% to Rs 17.26 croreNet Loss of Reliance Naval & Engineering reported to Rs 588.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9794.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.23% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1760.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10926.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.06% to Rs 75.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.2635.39 -51 75.49180.00 -58 OPM %-772.83-232.24 --235.40-47.59 - PBDT-505.09-478.69 -6 -1622.85-1449.26 -12 PBT-523.02-388.13 -35 -1694.80-1519.76 -12 NP-588.84-9794.92 94 -1760.74-10926.55 84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU