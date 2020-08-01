Reliance Naval & Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 588.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.23% to Rs 17.26 crore

Net Loss of Reliance Naval & Engineering reported to Rs 588.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9794.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 51.23% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1760.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10926.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 58.06% to Rs 75.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 180.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

