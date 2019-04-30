Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 34.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 21.65% to Rs 343.22 crore

Net profit of rose 34.16% to Rs 151.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 343.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 438.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.66% to Rs 486.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 455.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 1478.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1591.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

