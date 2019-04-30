Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 34.16% in the March 2019 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 21.65% to Rs 343.22 croreNet profit of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management rose 34.16% to Rs 151.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 112.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 343.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 438.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.66% to Rs 486.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 455.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.11% to Rs 1478.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1591.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales343.22438.06 -22 1478.641591.77 -7 OPM %41.2230.91 -36.4532.01 - PBDT195.73137.55 42 710.31664.12 7 PBT212.08153.72 38 700.24655.60 7 NP151.08112.61 34 486.09455.74 7
