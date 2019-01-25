Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 32.47% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.81% to Rs 2100.34 croreNet profit of Reliance Power declined 32.47% to Rs 189.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 280.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 15.81% to Rs 2100.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2494.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2100.342494.65 -16 OPM %53.6347.94 -PBDT438.57542.99 -19 PBT235.70354.77 -34 NP189.30280.34 -32
