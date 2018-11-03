Reliance Power consolidated net profit declines 7.41% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.04% to Rs 2283.09 croreNet profit of Reliance Power declined 7.41% to Rs 252.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 273.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 0.04% to Rs 2283.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 2282.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales2283.092282.17 0 OPM %48.9152.12 -PBDT516.94565.48 -9 PBT317.63377.22 -16 NP252.92273.15 -7
