Reliance Power standalone net profit declines 89.90% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 0.89% to Rs 21.55 croreNet profit of Reliance Power declined 89.90% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 49.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 0.89% to Rs 21.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 21.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales21.5521.36 1 OPM %46.4032.82 -PBDT11.1553.61 -79 PBT5.8449.46 -88 NP4.9749.19 -90
