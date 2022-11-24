Reliance Securities standalone net profit rises 91.86% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.28% to Rs 70.24 croreNet profit of Reliance Securities rose 91.86% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.28% to Rs 70.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 90.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales70.2490.37 -22 OPM %13.3715.25 -PBDT14.038.99 56 PBT12.957.95 63 NP10.845.65 92
