Relic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Relic Technologies declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.180.27 -33 OPM %22.2229.63 -PBDT0.060.09 -33 PBT0.030.06 -50 NP0.030.06 -50
