Relic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Relic Technologies declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

