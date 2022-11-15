Relic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.08% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of Relic Technologies declined 72.73% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.08% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.350.4817.1450.000.090.270.060.220.060.22

