Relic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.08% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Relic Technologies declined 72.73% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.08% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.350.48 -27 OPM %17.1450.00 -PBDT0.090.27 -67 PBT0.060.22 -73 NP0.060.22 -73
