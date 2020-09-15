Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 187.69 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.90% to Rs 506.22 croreNet Loss of Religare Enterprises reported to Rs 187.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 85.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 4.90% to Rs 506.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 532.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales506.22532.29 -5 OPM %-0.7616.93 -PBDT-168.26-129.26 -30 PBT-183.88-143.62 -28 NP-187.69-85.77 -119
