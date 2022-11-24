Religare Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 271.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Religare Enterprises spurts after lenders OK proposed settlement of RFS
Religare Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 207.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Market at day's high; Nifty above 16,550
JMD Ventures standalone net profit rises 271.43% in the June 2022 quarter
Macrotech Developers Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 271 cr
-
Sales decline 11.24% to Rs 27.01 croreNet Loss of Religare Finvest reported to Rs 271.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 608.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.24% to Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.0130.43 -11 OPM %-341.06-1413.18 -PBDT-270.19-606.79 55 PBT-271.48-608.71 55 NP-271.48-608.76 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU