Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit rises 99.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.69% to Rs 158.45 crore

Net profit of Remedium Lifecare rose 99.09% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.69% to Rs 158.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.158.45120.321.350.933.711.123.701.102.191.10

