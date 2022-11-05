Remedium Lifecare standalone net profit rises 99.09% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.69% to Rs 158.45 crore

Net profit of Remedium Lifecare rose 99.09% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.69% to Rs 158.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 120.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales158.45120.32 32 OPM %1.350.93 -PBDT3.711.12 231 PBT3.701.10 236 NP2.191.10 99

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:04 IST

