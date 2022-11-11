Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 93.38% to Rs 35.37 crore

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 93.38% to Rs 35.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.35.3718.293.034.810.971.010.050.050.030.05

