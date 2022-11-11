JUST IN
Cubical Financial Services standalone net profit declines 62.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 93.38% to Rs 35.37 crore

Net profit of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 93.38% to Rs 35.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.3718.29 93 OPM %3.034.81 -PBDT0.971.01 -4 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.030.05 -40

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:31 IST

