Remi Elecktrotechnik standalone net profit rises 156.58% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 26.55 croreNet profit of Remi Elecktrotechnik rose 156.58% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales26.5521.57 23 OPM %6.826.03 -PBDT2.771.47 88 PBT2.161.04 108 NP1.950.76 157
