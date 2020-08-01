Remi Sales & Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 32.46 crore

Net profit of Remi Sales & Engineering declined 21.54% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.58% to Rs 4.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 137.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

