Remi Sales & Engineering standalone net profit declines 21.54% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.04% to Rs 32.46 croreNet profit of Remi Sales & Engineering declined 21.54% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.04% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.58% to Rs 4.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.43% to Rs 137.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 138.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales32.4637.76 -14 137.84138.43 0 OPM %1.852.89 -3.034.54 - PBDT1.361.93 -30 6.397.81 -18 PBT1.241.81 -31 5.927.35 -19 NP1.021.30 -22 4.635.42 -15
