Remi Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 56.25% to Rs 0.14 croreNet profit of Remi Securities reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 56.25% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.94% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 74.67% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.140.32 -56 0.582.29 -75 OPM %114.2978.13 -100.0082.10 - PBDT0.210.32 -34 0.631.90 -67 PBT0.210.32 -34 0.631.90 -67 NP0.16-0.10 LP 0.501.28 -61
