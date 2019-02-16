JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Remi Securities standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 85.71% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Remi Securities declined 34.48% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 85.71% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.040.28 -86 OPM %275.00110.71 -PBDT0.250.32 -22 PBT0.250.32 -22 NP0.190.29 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements