Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 10.14% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 907.69% in the September 2018 quarter
Alok Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1366.71 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Ballarpur Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 41.63 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Aditri Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Kuwer Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 38.15 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries rose 10.14% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.1533.51 14 OPM %5.616.48 -PBDT1.661.78 -7 PBT1.071.14 -6 NP0.760.69 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU