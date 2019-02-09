JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Coastal Corporation takes note of Govt. subsidiary for setting up sea food processing unit

PSP Projects standalone net profit rises 41.37% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Remsons Industries standalone net profit rises 10.14% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 38.15 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 10.14% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.1533.51 14 OPM %5.616.48 -PBDT1.661.78 -7 PBT1.071.14 -6 NP0.760.69 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements