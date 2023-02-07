JUST IN
Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 18.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 723.91 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global declined 18.92% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 723.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 773.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales723.91773.93 -6 OPM %6.788.72 -PBDT39.4160.60 -35 PBT31.6050.53 -37 NP26.9933.29 -19

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 07:33 IST

