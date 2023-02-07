Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 18.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 723.91 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global declined 18.92% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 723.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 773.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.723.91773.936.788.7239.4160.6031.6050.5326.9933.29

