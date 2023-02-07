Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 18.92% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Renaissance Global and Netflix signs licensing agreement
Renaissance Global partners with Signet Jewelers to launch NFL jewelry collection
Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 44.47% in the September 2022 quarter
RGL wins award at Retail and E-Commerce Summit and Awards 2022
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 723.91 croreNet profit of Renaissance Global declined 18.92% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 723.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 773.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales723.91773.93 -6 OPM %6.788.72 -PBDT39.4160.60 -35 PBT31.6050.53 -37 NP26.9933.29 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU