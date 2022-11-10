Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 44.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.74% to Rs 440.19 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global declined 44.47% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.74% to Rs 440.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 477.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.440.19477.108.2611.1227.4646.4018.8937.0315.5127.93

