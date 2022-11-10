Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 44.47% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Renaissance Global and Netflix signs licensing agreement
Renaissance Global partners with Signet Jewelers to launch NFL jewelry collection
RGL wins award at Retail and E-Commerce Summit and Awards 2022
Renaissance Global fixes record date for final dividend and stock split
Renaissance Global announces change in company secretary
-
Sales decline 7.74% to Rs 440.19 croreNet profit of Renaissance Global declined 44.47% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.74% to Rs 440.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 477.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales440.19477.10 -8 OPM %8.2611.12 -PBDT27.4646.40 -41 PBT18.8937.03 -49 NP15.5127.93 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU