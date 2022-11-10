JUST IN
Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 44.47% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.74% to Rs 440.19 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global declined 44.47% to Rs 15.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.74% to Rs 440.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 477.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales440.19477.10 -8 OPM %8.2611.12 -PBDT27.4646.40 -41 PBT18.8937.03 -49 NP15.5127.93 -44

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:02 IST

