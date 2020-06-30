Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 447.85 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global declined 8.42% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 447.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 703.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.67% to Rs 87.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.43% to Rs 2501.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2590.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

