Renaissance Global consolidated net profit declines 8.42% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the March 2020 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.73% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 447.85 croreNet profit of Renaissance Global declined 8.42% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 447.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 703.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.67% to Rs 87.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.43% to Rs 2501.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2590.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales447.85703.68 -36 2501.852590.63 -3 OPM %3.651.21 -6.324.69 - PBDT15.483.55 336 136.5898.83 38 PBT6.93-5.48 LP 105.5380.73 31 NP5.335.82 -8 87.9976.73 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU