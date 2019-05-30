Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 54.31% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 55.27% to Rs 696.57 crore

Net profit of rose 54.31% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.27% to Rs 696.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 448.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.90% to Rs 84.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.01% to Rs 2571.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1810.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

