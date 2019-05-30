Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 54.31% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Outcome of board meeting of Renaissance Global
Renaissance Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 28.89% in the December 2018 quarter
Newly identified Leonardo portrait on show in London
Renaissance Jewellery Q3 net profit up 27% to Rs 37.59 cr
Nude 'Mona Lisa' may be by Leonardo, say experts
-
Sales rise 55.27% to Rs 696.57 croreNet profit of Renaissance Global rose 54.31% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.27% to Rs 696.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 448.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.90% to Rs 84.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 63.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 42.01% to Rs 2571.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1810.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales696.57448.62 55 2571.751810.96 42 OPM %1.222.59 -4.735.32 - PBDT12.859.27 39 108.1385.52 26 PBT3.826.28 -39 90.0374.46 21 NP12.908.36 54 84.1463.79 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU