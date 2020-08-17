JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Patidar Buildcon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Ajanta Soya standalone net profit declines 49.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Renaissance Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 68.96% to Rs 185.56 crore

Net loss of Renaissance Global reported to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.96% to Rs 185.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 597.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales185.56597.84 -69 OPM %-8.354.95 -PBDT-17.5323.45 PL PBT-24.9917.97 PL NP-17.5916.53 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 17 2020. 08:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU