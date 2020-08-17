Renaissance Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Prism Johnson reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Milestone Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pearl Global Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Niyogin Fintech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.59 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Shalby reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.10 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 68.96% to Rs 185.56 croreNet loss of Renaissance Global reported to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.96% to Rs 185.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 597.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales185.56597.84 -69 OPM %-8.354.95 -PBDT-17.5323.45 PL PBT-24.9917.97 PL NP-17.5916.53 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU