JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty November 2018 futures at premium
Business Standard

Renaissance Jewellery consolidated net profit rises 29.65% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 55.66% to Rs 596.94 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Jewellery rose 29.65% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 55.66% to Rs 596.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 383.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales596.94383.49 56 OPM %5.936.74 -PBDT27.8323.03 21 PBT24.3519.96 22 NP21.9516.93 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements