Renaissance Jewellery standalone net profit rises 68.57% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 23.57% to Rs 335.76 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Jewellery rose 68.57% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 23.57% to Rs 335.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 271.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales335.76271.72 24 OPM %7.556.06 -PBDT23.3815.14 54 PBT21.2113.25 60 NP16.209.61 69

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 17:03 IST

