Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit declines 19.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 314.12 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance declined 19.28% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 314.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 329.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.314.12329.9284.1887.2098.70117.9395.36114.9369.7486.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)