Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit declines 19.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 314.12 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance declined 19.28% to Rs 69.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 86.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 314.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 329.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales314.12329.92 -5 OPM %84.1887.20 -PBDT98.70117.93 -16 PBT95.36114.93 -17 NP69.7486.40 -19
