Repro India consolidated net profit declines 74.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.36% to Rs 74.28 croreNet profit of Repro India declined 74.63% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 74.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.27% to Rs 18.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 367.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 399.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales74.28106.66 -30 367.48399.49 -8 OPM %13.1711.63 -12.1910.98 - PBDT7.139.52 -25 36.7133.90 8 PBT2.015.79 -65 17.5119.06 -8 NP1.736.82 -75 18.8023.58 -20
