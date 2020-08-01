Repro India consolidated net profit declines 74.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.36% to Rs 74.28 crore

Net profit of Repro India declined 74.63% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.36% to Rs 74.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.27% to Rs 18.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.01% to Rs 367.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 399.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

