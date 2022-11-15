Repro India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ashima Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Sicagen India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.93 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sapphire Foods India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Starlite Global Enterprises (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Thomas Cook (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 42.67% to Rs 90.35 croreNet profit of Repro India reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 42.67% to Rs 90.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales90.3563.33 43 OPM %9.915.04 -PBDT6.400.47 1262 PBT0.44-5.99 LP NP0.44-6.06 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU