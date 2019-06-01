JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

S.A.L Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.90 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 4260.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.40% to Rs 15.66 crore

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 4260.00% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.40% to Rs 15.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 41.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 35.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.6610.77 45 41.6335.96 16 OPM %21.3310.03 -11.751.84 - PBDT3.941.54 156 5.741.22 370 PBT3.721.26 195 4.830.07 6800 NP2.180.05 4260 3.20-0.77 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU