Response Informatics standalone net profit declines 74.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 2.28 crore

Net profit of Response Informatics declined 74.32% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.282.1110.0935.070.230.740.230.740.190.74

