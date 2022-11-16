JUST IN
Response Informatics standalone net profit declines 74.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.06% to Rs 2.28 crore

Net profit of Response Informatics declined 74.32% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.06% to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.282.11 8 OPM %10.0935.07 -PBDT0.230.74 -69 PBT0.230.74 -69 NP0.190.74 -74

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:05 IST

