Responsive Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.33 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 67.60% to Rs 76.69 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 67.60% to Rs 76.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 236.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 117.28% to Rs 28.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 41.94% to Rs 628.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1083.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

76.69236.70628.831083.04-3.179.4216.928.60-3.7324.10108.0691.58-17.509.4046.5625.91-11.333.8228.4213.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)