Restaurant Brands Asia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.89% to Rs 526.34 croreNet Loss of Restaurant Brands Asia reported to Rs 50.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.89% to Rs 526.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales526.34435.38 21 OPM %5.6511.88 -PBDT11.7332.64 -64 PBT-55.89-26.48 -111 NP-50.42-22.68 -122
