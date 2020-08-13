JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

V B Industries standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 3900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Retro Green Revolution rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.400.01 3900 OPM %22.50-900.00 -PBDT0.160.01 1500 PBT0.160.01 1500 NP0.160.01 1500

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 11:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU