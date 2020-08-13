Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Retro Green Revolution rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.400.0122.50-900.000.160.010.160.010.160.01

