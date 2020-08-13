Retro Green Revolution standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 3900.00% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Retro Green Revolution rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 3900.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.400.01 3900 OPM %22.50-900.00 -PBDT0.160.01 1500 PBT0.160.01 1500 NP0.160.01 1500
