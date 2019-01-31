JUST IN
ICICI Bank, NTPC will be watched after Q3 results
Revathi Equipment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 44.08 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 44.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales44.0838.67 14 OPM %5.49-6.85 -PBDT3.09-2.70 LP PBT2.74-3.13 LP NP1.54-2.33 LP

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019.

