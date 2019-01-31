Revathi Equipment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Revathi Equipment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Revathi Equipment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Movies great medium to create good awareness, says Revathi
Cinema a powerful medium to create awareness about social issues: Revathi
We need to tell children to share if something is not right, says Revathi
-
Sales rise 13.99% to Rs 44.08 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.99% to Rs 44.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales44.0838.67 14 OPM %5.49-6.85 -PBDT3.09-2.70 LP PBT2.74-3.13 LP NP1.54-2.33 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU