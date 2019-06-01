Revathi Equipment reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Revathi Equipment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.54 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Escorts tractor sales up 27.5% to 4,598 units
Escorts tractor sales up 12.7% at 5,991 units in Jan
Escorts tractor sales up 1 pc in March at 11,905 units
-
Sales rise 58.75% to Rs 29.40 croreNet profit of Revathi Equipment reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 58.75% to Rs 29.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 66.18% to Rs 75.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.4018.52 59 75.5645.47 66 OPM %19.69-3.62 -14.86-6.16 - PBDT6.14-0.94 LP 10.41-4.91 LP PBT6.02-1.09 LP 9.87-5.54 LP NP5.12-2.54 LP 9.33-5.91 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU