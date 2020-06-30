Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 77.05% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.89% to Rs 52.65 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles declined 77.05% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.89% to Rs 52.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 57.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 18.03% to Rs 6.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.07% to Rs 177.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 196.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales52.6557.16 -8 177.05196.88 -10 OPM %5.058.03 -8.848.63 - PBDT1.713.46 -51 12.1713.85 -12 PBT0.823.27 -75 8.6610.63 -19 NP0.421.83 -77 6.738.21 -18
