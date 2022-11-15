JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices may open higher
Business Standard

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 56.67 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 25.00% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 56.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.6758.82 -4 OPM %7.666.90 -PBDT3.252.73 19 PBT2.071.68 23 NP1.701.36 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU