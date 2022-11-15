Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 56.67 croreNet profit of Riba Textiles rose 25.00% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 56.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales56.6758.82 -4 OPM %7.666.90 -PBDT3.252.73 19 PBT2.071.68 23 NP1.701.36 25
