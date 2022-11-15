Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 56.67 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 25.00% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 56.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.56.6758.827.666.903.252.732.071.681.701.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)