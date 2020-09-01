JUST IN
Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.69% to Rs 19.09 crore

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 49.02% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.69% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.0933.31 -43 OPM %18.81-1.23 -PBDT2.742.28 20 PBT1.691.42 19 NP1.521.02 49

