Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 49.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Riba Textiles rose 49.02% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.69% to Rs 19.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 33.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.19.0933.3118.81-1.232.742.281.691.421.521.02

