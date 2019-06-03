Richfield Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
SVP Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 24.40% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 82.76% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net loss of Richfield Financial Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 82.76% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 183.33% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.050.29 -83 0.770.66 17 OPM %082.76 -72.7327.27 - PBDT00.24 -100 0.560.18 211 PBT00.24 -100 0.560.18 211 NP-0.050.24 PL 0.510.18 183

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 15:42 IST

