Rico Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.54% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.41% to Rs 361.22 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 50.54% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.41% to Rs 361.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 299.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales361.22299.99 20 OPM %11.7810.82 -PBDT39.7432.04 24 PBT25.2018.75 34 NP18.0812.01 51
