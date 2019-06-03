Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit declines 58.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.61% to Rs 282.75 croreNet profit of Rico Auto Industries declined 58.50% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.61% to Rs 282.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 296.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.77% to Rs 48.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 1195.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1075.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales282.75296.40 -5 1195.891075.75 11 OPM %6.849.77 -9.539.57 - PBDT19.6827.51 -28 119.39110.84 8 PBT8.5916.72 -49 75.5669.92 8 NP5.7113.76 -59 48.7649.64 -2
