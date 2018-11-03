JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit declines 23.52% in the September 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Rico Auto Industries standalone net profit rises 31.29% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.77% to Rs 316.07 crore

Net profit of Rico Auto Industries rose 31.29% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 316.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 270.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales316.07270.68 17 OPM %10.8010.11 -PBDT33.4129.43 14 PBT22.3419.42 15 NP16.5312.59 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 08:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements