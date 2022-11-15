JUST IN
Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 113.04% to Rs 49.49 crore

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services rose 125.00% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 113.04% to Rs 49.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.4923.23 113 OPM %19.30-2.24 -PBDT7.912.78 185 PBT2.801.65 70 NP2.251.00 125

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:42 IST

