Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Riddhi Corporate Services rose 125.00% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 113.04% to Rs 49.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 23.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

