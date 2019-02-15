JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Agri Fert & Realty consolidated net profit rises 90.20% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Riga Sugar Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 66.24% to Rs 43.82 crore

Net Loss of Riga Sugar Company reported to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 66.24% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales43.8226.36 66 OPM %-21.70-5.88 -PBDT-13.46-4.07 -231 PBT-14.63-5.27 -178 NP-14.63-5.27 -178

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements