Riga Sugar Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.63 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SBEC Sugar reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.82 crore in the September 2018 quarter
SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.50 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Riga Marathon awarded IAAF Gold Label
Armed miscreants loot Rs 5.60 lakh from a gas agency in Bihar
Amid liquidity crunch, 'factory outlet' sells sugar
-
Sales rise 66.24% to Rs 43.82 croreNet Loss of Riga Sugar Company reported to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 5.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 66.24% to Rs 43.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales43.8226.36 66 OPM %-21.70-5.88 -PBDT-13.46-4.07 -231 PBT-14.63-5.27 -178 NP-14.63-5.27 -178
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU