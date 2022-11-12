Risa International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Risa International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2022 quarter
REC gains on recording decent Q2 numbers
HPCL slips after recording loss of Rs 2,172 crore in Q2 FY23
SIS skid after recording PAT of Rs 67 crore in Q2 FY23
Alkyl Amines slips on recording Q2 PAT of Rs 52 cr
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Risa International reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU